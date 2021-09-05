The Cruise Lines International Association or CLIA and TUI Cruises organised a guided tour of 'Mein Schiff 2' on Thursday to showcase the cruise industry's commitment to the environment, innovation and advancements.

CLIA's National Director, Alfredo Serrano, and Tui Cruises CEO, Wybcke Meier, explained the advanced wastewater treatment systems, the use of liquefied natural gas, the exhaust gas scrubbing systems and the ship’s capacity to connect to electricity on land in order to reduces emissions while it’s docked in port, which is only available at 14 ports in the world.

“The objective is to counteract the myths that revolve around cruise ships, which are born out of ignorance and confusion,” explained Serrano. “The regulations are demanding and specific and the Sector has undergone a very significant change in the last 15 years.”

'Mein Schiff 2' Environmental Agent, Milos Grgic explained how the engine control room works and how the ship's emissions are measured, then he took the visitors to the engine room, where he talked about the water treatment plant and catalytic oxide filters.

The event was attended by Tourism Councillor, Elena Navarro; Head of Quality, Environment, Innovation & CSR at the Balearic Port Authority, Jorge Martín, and Tourism General Director, Rosana Morillo.

“I appreciate the transparency of the Sector and its willingness to share its good practices. The most modern systems ensure sustainability, which is the way forward for this industry,” said Morillo.