Sixteen-year-old Llorenç Soler from Cas Concos scooped first prize on Sunday for the biggest melon contest at the Vilafranca Melon Fiestas and Fair.

His giant melon weighed in at 24.26 kilos, breaking the previous record of 22.55 kilos: Sunday's was the 37th staging of the contest.

There were twenty melons in the contest, most of them having been grown in Vilafranca. Others were from Muro and Cas Concos. The first five biggest were all over 22.53 kilos. Four of these were from Vilafranca, but it was one from outside - Llorenç Soler's - which outweighed them all.

Llorenç explained that the melon had been planted in his grandparents' garden. His secret for growing melons to such a size and weight is simple - "I go every day and water them."