The Association of Employers and Workers of Calvia has accused the City Council and the owners of some premises in Magalluf of letting the area go to rack and ruin.

Emytra claims the facades of commercial properties that have been closed all season are deteriorating and says the owners have done nothing to prevent dirt accumulating outside the buildings.

The Association is referring to Carrer Martín Ros García and Carrer Pinada, where a large number of tiles have come off the pavements and weeds are growing out of control.

"This gives the area a very bad image and makes it dangerous for pedestrians," warns Emytra Chairman, Diego Belmonte.

A few days ago Hotel Associations in Calvia warned Mayor Alfonso Rodríguez that in order to change the tourism business model in Magalluf, it’s crucial to improve the urban environment through better infrastructure and services, more street cleaning and improved public safety.