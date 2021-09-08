The Balearic Covid vaccination programme has slowed down significantly in recent weeks and the Islands have the third worst percentage of people who’ve had both jabs, after Ceuta and Melilla, according to the Ministry of Health.

From September 1-6, a total of 15,696 vaccines were administered, which is almost the same as the daily number in July.

The Process

Most vaccinations were administered on July 6, with 18,751, but there was a sharp fall in August and again in September. On Saturday 431 people were vaccinated in the Balearic Islands and on Sunday 865 had their injections, which is the lowest number since the beginning of March.

Taking the total number of inhabitants in each territory, 72.5% of the Spanish population has had both jabs, compared to 67.5% in the Balearic Islands.

Taking the target population as a reference, excluding those under 12, the average in Spain is 81.7%, compared to 76.5% in the Balearic Islands.

In both cases the Balearic vaccination rate is below average in all age groups except the under 19s, for which it has the best data in Spain, with 62.4% vaccinated compared to the national average of 45.4%.

The Balearic Government has expressed concern and is urging everyone over the age of 50 to get their jabs.

The Head of the Government's vaccination campaign, Eugenia Carandell, believes that the low percentage of vaccination may be due to the high number of temporary workers in the Balearic Islands who are registered in the Balearics but not living here. The Canary Islands, Valencia and Andalusia also have a high rate of temporary workers, but they have better data than the Balearics.

Carandell claims that it has not been possible to contact or locate 60% of the 67,000 over 50's age group who have not been vaccinated, but stresses that the Department of Health will continue to encourage people to get immunised.

"We will work to get people vaccinated, extend schedules and contact people who have not been immunised," vowed Carandell, who’s confident that the return to school and normality after the holidays will encourage people to get their jabs.