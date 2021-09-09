The Balearic health ministry reports 120 new positive cases of coronavirus, six more than on Wednesday. Of the 120, 106 are in Mallorca. There are ten in Ibiza and four in Minorca. On Wednesday, the 114 cases were Mallorca 100, Ibiza ten, Minorca three, Formentera one.

The test rate is 3.34%; it was 3.05% on Wednesday. The cumulative seven-day test rate in the Balearics is 3.41%, very slightly down from 3.42% on Wednesday. For Mallorca the rate has risen from 4.87% to 5.00%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 198.1 to 189.6. In Mallorca it is 185.4, down from 192.4; in Minorca 96.2 from 111.9; Ibiza 276.6 from 290.5; Formentera 151.2 (no change). The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 72.04, down from 77.50.

There is an improvement on the hospital wards, with the number of Covid patients in Mallorca having gone down by eleven to 81. There are 21 in Ibiza (down two) and three in Minorca (up one). There is also improvement in intensive care. Mallorca has 44 Covid patients (down three), Ibiza six (no change) and Minorca zero (down one). The ICU Covid occupancy rate has dropped from 15.83% to 14.82%. This is classified as medium risk and is the first time that it has not been high risk for many weeks.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 3,039 people, a decrease of 205; in Mallorca specifically 2,296, down 126.

Since the start of the pandemic there have now been 97,529 cases. The number of deaths has risen by one to 932.

With the vaccination programme, which is now proceeding very slowly, 833,820 people in the Balearics have received at least one dose (80.57% of the target population); the number in Mallorca is 657,191. As to the complete course, there are 801,057 people in the Balearics (77.41%); 629,976 in Mallorca.