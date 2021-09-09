People on the streets in Palma, Mallorca

Aid for small retail and hospitality businesses is now being paid.

09-09-2021Patricia Lozano

The second batch of business aid payments will be made in the next day or two. President Armengol said on Thursday that some 334 million euros will go to 4,721 companies with up to ten employees.

These payments follow ones to the self-employed - 2,563 have received payments totalling 7.75 million euros. The money comes from the 855 million euros of state aid for businesses affected by the pandemic. When the second batch payments are made, 40% of the aid package will have been forwarded.

Of the companies with up to ten employees, 1,746 are in the hospitality sector, which is receiving the largest total amount of aid - 129.1 million euros. Retail is getting the second highest amount - 50.7 million euros for 759 companies. Other sectors include wholesale, construction and agriculture.

Speaking at a presentation at the Chamber of Commerce, Armengol stated that the Balearics will be the first region to ensure that all the state aid stays in the region; some regions have been returning money to the Spanish government. The next batch will be for businesses which have requested up to 500,000 euros.

The vice-president of the Pimem federation of small to medium-sized businesses, Rafael Matas, thanked the government for its "diligence" and for having altered the original terms of requests of aid; it was opened up to all business activities.

