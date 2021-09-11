It’s 30 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with light southerly winds and a low of 19.

Calvia is warm and sunny with light winds, a high of 31 and an overnight temperature of 20.

It’s 30 degrees in Santanyi with lots of sunshine, moderate southerly winds and a low of 19.

Muro is 31 and overcast with sunny intervals, scattered showers and light winds and the mercury will drop to 20 degrees after dark.

Soller is hot and sunny with a high of 32 degrees, light winds and a low of 19.