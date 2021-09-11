Cala Varques, Mallorca.

Cala Varques, Mallorca.

13-05-2021Ultima Hora

It’s 30 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with light southerly winds and a low of 19.

Calvia is warm and sunny with light winds, a high of 31 and an overnight temperature of 20.

It’s 30 degrees in Santanyi with lots of sunshine, moderate southerly winds and a low of 19.

Muro is 31 and overcast with sunny intervals, scattered showers and light winds and the mercury will drop to 20 degrees after dark.

Soller is hot and sunny with a high of 32 degrees, light winds and a low of 19.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.