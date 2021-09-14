Two Italian tourists have been arrested for the alleged rape of an 18-year-old girl at a hotel in Magalluf.

The teenage suspects returned to their hotel at 02:00 on Monday morning with two girls who were staying at the same place.

One of the girls went to the boys’ room and after kissing him decided to return to her own room, but the suspects allegedly pounced on her and raped her.

The defendants are being held at the local police station and will appear in court shortly.