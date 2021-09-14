During Tuesday's debate on the economy, President Armengol told the Balearic parliament that the tram to connect the centre of Palma (Plaça Espanya) and Son Sant Joan Airport will be operational in 2026.

Work will begin in 2023 and there will be European funds of 250 million euros for the tram's financing. "I can announce that the state government has agreed to finance the first phase of this historic project with European funds."

The tram project, which will extend to Son Espases Hospital and along "the entire bay of Palma", will be in line with the Balearic government's strategy of promoting "sustainable mobility, energy efficiency and the reduction of emissions to halt climate change".

The service from the centre of the city to the airport, stated the president, will have some 15 million passengers a year. They will no longer use the roads and therefore contribute to pollution.

Armengol announced the launch of new programmes to promote photovoltaic parks, which will take the current 100 megawatts of installed production to more than 600 by 2023. She also referred to the development of the Lloseta hydrogen plant, an increase in electric vehicle points to 500 by 2023, and the acquisition of more electric trains for the rail network.