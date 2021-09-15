On Wednesday in parliament, the spokesperson for the Partido Popular, Toni Costa, accused President Armengol of a lack of humility and of taking the credit for things that she didn't deserve. "There has been a season, but not thanks to you. It has been despite you and your management."

On the second day of the general policy debate, Costa praised the strength and resilience of the tourism sector for the Balearics being considered a safe destination. "We have had the trust of visitors and have recovered a good number of them." There has been a tourism season in the Balearics, he argued, because the governments of the main supplier markets have decided that their vaccinated citizens could travel to areas with high incidence rates. "Without the European passport (Digital Covid Certificate) and the advancement of vaccination throughout Europe, there would not have been a tourism season."

In his view, the government has managed only to generate uncertainty due to its "inability" to control the high incidence and the hospital situation. The Balearics, he noted, has had the highest cumulative incidence in Spain during much of the summer.

Costa criticised the government for having spent six years "saying that we have to end tourism". "We have had to listen to messages that tourism kills the Balearic Islands and to members of the government saying there is over-tourism. What has happened because of the pandemic? The government has seen what happens when there is no tourism: the economy plummeting, unemployment, poverty, social exclusion and greater inequalities."