Wednesday's report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 73 new positive cases, five more than on Tuesday. There are 54 cases in Mallorca, 15 in Ibiza, three in Minorca and one in Formentera. Tuesday's 68 cases were Mallorca 54, Ibiza ten, Minorca four.

The test rate for the 73 cases is 2.19%, an encouraging rate as it follows Tuesday's 2.12%. The cumulative seven-day test rate in the Balearics is 3.08%, down from 3.18% on Tuesday. In Mallorca this is 4.23%, down from 4.47%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 144.9, down from 151.9; in Mallorca 148.5, down from 154.1; Ibiza 157.4, down from 173.9; Minorca 98.3, down from 105.6; Formentera 84.0, up from 75.6. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 63.93, down from 68.37. For classification purposes, the 14-day rates mean that Mallorca and the Balearics as a whole are now "medium risk" (below 150).

On the wards there are 98 Covid patients in Mallorca (down one). Ibiza has 13 (down four) and Minorca one (down one). In intensive care there are 42 Covid patients in Mallorca (down three) and six in Ibiza (no change). The ICU Covid occupancy rate has dropped to 13.95%, which is still classified as medium risk.

Primary care is monitoring 2,260 people, a decrease of 137; in Mallorca 1,728, a decrease of 120.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 98,186 cases and a total of 937 deaths - the ministry has confirmed three new deaths.

The vaccination - 838,577 people in the Balearics (81.03% of the target population) have had at least one dose; 661,058 in Mallorca. With the complete course there are 811,001 people (78.37%); 683,163 in Mallorca.