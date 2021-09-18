Travel on the Palma EMT bus company's Line 2 is to become free. The route serves the centre of the city - stops include Avinguda Gabriel Alomar-Sindicat, Plaça Espanya-Intermodal Station, Balanguera, Passeig Mallorca, Jaume III, and Plaça Cort.

To mark Sustainable Mobility Week, mayor José Hila said at a presentation on Saturday that this free service is indicative of the town hall's "commitment to sustainable mobility and the fight against climate change". This development, as well as others such as Bicipalma, pedestrianised streets and out-of-centre car parks will allow people to leave their cars at home. "Space has to be gained for people in the city centre. This measure will also help retailers in the centre, as many people will take the bus to do their shopping."

Line 2 frequencies will be every half hour from 7am to 8.30pm, Monday to Friday. If the free service proves to be successful, the town hall will extend it to weekends.