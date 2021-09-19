Normally held at the start of August, the annual Güell to Lluc walk took place last night. Cancelled last year, the 47th staging of the walk was an occasion to reclaim some normality.

President of the Grup Güell, Francisco Bauzà, said before the walk that everyone was excited. "It is very important that the walk goes ahead. It is a step towards normality and a test. If people comply and everything goes well, perhaps the authorities will begin to give us more freedom."

As part of the celebrations, a bust of Tolo Güell, who founded the walk in 1974, was unveiled. He died in March last year. The walk starts from 'Plaça Güell' on C. Aragó in Palma, where the famous Bar Güell was located.

Some 3,000 people set off for Lluc and the monastery at 11pm. Another 2,000 or so joined the walk in Inca.