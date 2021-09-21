Tuesday is the final day for the mass vaccination centres at the Mateu Cañellas Sports Centre in Inca and the Manacor Hippodrome.

The Balearic health ministry says that these centres, which opened six months ago, have administered 223,000 doses. On the final day, 163 appointments in Inca and 172 in Manacor were scheduled.

The Inca centre opened on March 15. Some 106,000 doses have been administered. The most in one day was 1,628 on July 6. Manacor opened on April 8. Its busiest day was July 16, when 1,951 doses were administered.

At both centres there have been teams comprising doctors and nurses from the nearby hospitals and from primary care, with assistance from the Red Cross.