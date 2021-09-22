The co-founder of the Majorca Daily Bulletin, Margalida Magraner, who died last April, was awarded the Mallorcan Tourist Board´s Gold Medal last night.

She founded the Bulletin alongside her late husband Pere A. Serra MBE in 1962. The Tourist Board said that her work through the pages of the Bulletin had given the island some first class promotion both at home and abroad.

Maria Jose Moreno Martin, Director of the Felipe Moreno Tourism University and Miguel Puiggros, founder of Grupo Garden, will also receive the gold medal. Other awards went to the Son Bonet aerodrome, Arabella Golf Mallorca and the Hotel Illa D’or.