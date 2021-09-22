The health ministry has strongly condemned a violent attack on a doctor at a Palma health centre by a patient.

On Tuesday, a female patient went to emergencies at the Arquitecte Bennàzar health centre. She was attended to by the doctor (also female) who is the centre's coordinator. The patient demanded that she be prescribed a particular drug. When the doctor said that she would not, the patient started to insult her and attacked her with an object that was stabbed into her neck. The doctor was forced to issue the prescription under duress.

The police were contacted and the woman was arrested shortly afterwards. The doctor, meanwhile, needed treatment for injuries to the neck and bruises on the body. She will have full legal and psychological support from the health service.

Assaulting a health worker can result in a prison sentence of up to four years.