Forty-two new positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday - Mallorca 32, Ibiza four, Minorca four, Formentera two. Tuesday's cases, 66, were Mallorca 50, Ibiza ten, Minorca six.

The positivity test rate is 1.53%; it was 2.14% on Tuesday. The cumulative seven-day test rate for the Balearics is down from 2.11% to 2.03%. In Mallorca this is down from 2.61% to 2.57%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 112.5, down from 116.5. In Mallorca it is 115.8, down from 117.4; Ibiza 110.7, down from 127.1; Minorca 86.8, from 93.1; Formentera 92.4, from 100.8. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 44.56, down from 45.75.

On the wards there are 81 Covid patients in Mallorca (down four), 20 in Ibiza (up one) and four in Minorca (also up one. In intensive are there are 33 Covid patients in Mallorca (down three) and six in Ibiza (down one). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is 11.44%.

Primary care is monitoring 1,675 people in the Balearics, a decrease of 56; 1,261 in Mallorca, also down 56.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 98,724 cases. The total number of deaths has risen by five to 955. These five deaths all relate to July.

Vaccination - 844,817 people in the Balearics have had at least one dose (81.63% of the target population); 655,830 in Mallorca. With the complete course there are 819,508 people (79.19%); 644,649 in Mallorca.