There is to be a protest today against any scheme that turns the bay of Pollensa into some sort of “hydroport” for commercially operated seaplanes. The protest, scheduled for 1pm, is outside the Hotel Playa de Mar in Puerto Pollensa, which is where the first European Hydroaviation Congress has been taking place.

This congress, co-organised by the Mallorcan Aeronautical Federation, has - as I suspected it would - reinforced the battle lines between those who are in favour of more seaplane activity and those who are against.

The organisers of the protest ask - “Noise, contamination, environmental pressure. Is this what we want for the port?” It’s a fair question.