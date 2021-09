This is a difficult mission for all you James Bond fans but the reward is two tickets to see the new James Bond film in English from Friday at the Rivoli Cinema in Palma.

Just answer this question.....

What is the name of the Majorcan actor who appeared in a recent James Bond film.... as a clue we publish a photograph of him.

Send your entries to jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es

Winner will be announced on Monday.