The latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, will be showing in English in Palma from Friday October 1. The Rivoli cinema, which re-opens this week, is already selling tickets for showings of the filming. Visit their website www.aficine.com for further information.

It stars Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as the fictional British MI6 agent. Craig has said it will be his final Bond film. It is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and David Dencik joining the cast as new characters.

Development began in 2016. It will be the first Bond film distributed by Universal Pictures, which acquired the international distribution rights following the expiration of Sony Pictures’ contract after the release of Spectre in 2015.