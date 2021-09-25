It's a familiar problem. Mountain goats in search of food enter residential areas and create problems for homeowners.

In the Camp de Mar area of Andratx, the number of goats is said to have increased. In certain instances, measures to prevent goats getting into gardens include low-voltage electrified lines on fences.

The goats eat vegetation in gardens. They drink from pools. They can cause damage in the process. Their presence isn't confined to people's properties. They are on the roads as well, and this can mean hazards for drivers.

One resident's solution is to feed the goats carrots in order to stop them devouring the garden. She buys several kilos of carrots every couple of days and leaves them for the goats to help themselves.