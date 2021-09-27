Waiting times for British travellers arriving in Mallorca could be slashed as Britain looks set to join the EU Digital Covid Certificate (EUDCC) — the biggest vaccine passport scheme in the world, according top a report in The Times.

The scheme will reduce queues as it makes it easier to verify vaccine status.

The move would be welcomed by the Mallorcan tourist industry. There have been long queues at Palma airport last summer because of all the new Covid regulations.