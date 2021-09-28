Between 1am and 8.50am on Tuesday morning, eight boats with 108 migrants arrived in Balearic waters.

The first was sighted in Es Copinar in Formentera. It had 17 people - 15 men and two women. At around 2.35am, the radar system detected two boats in Mallorcan waters - 23 men and four women. At 3.50am, three boats were detected off Cabrera. There were 31 men and two women.

The other two boats were also detected off Cabrera - one at 7am with 12 men, the second at 8.50am with 19 men.

The national government delegation says that the migrants have been taken to police stations in Colonia Sant Jordi and Palma and, in respect of the migrants in Formentera, in Ibiza.

On Monday, two boats were detected, the first at 5.40pm in Formentera (twelve people) and the second later on off Cala Santanyi (eleven people).