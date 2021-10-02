A German tourist has been arrested in Andratx for allegedly assaulting a woman and causing aggravation at several establishments.

The 112 Emergency Services alerted Police after a call reporting that a woman had been up beaten on the beach at Camp de Mar.

When Officers arrived at the scene, witnesses told them that the suspect was with a large group of friends, who were drunk and violent.

At least a dozen Guardia Civil and Local Police Officers combed the beach in search of the suspect, but were then informed that the group was involved in an altercation at a local hotel.

Police say that when they found the suspect he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and very upset. They tried to calm him down, but he confronted them, so they arrested him and took him to Calvia jail.