The new radars in Palma have generated an overwhelming number of traffic fines, but the City Council has admitted that the notifications have been sent out late.

“Sustainable Mobility has detected a delay in the notification of fines which means that some drivers didn’t have the option of a 50% discount for paying it early,” said Mobility General Director, Irene Nombela. “Mobilitat has set up a system rectify the problem and drivers affected can either contact the department via email at multes@palma.cat or go to the Fines Office in the Sant Ferran barracks in person to get a new payment reference and no appointment is needed.”

She also confirmed that anyone who has already paid the fine, but was unable to claim the discount because it arrived too late can also lodge a claim.

The delay in sending out fine notifications was due to several reasons: 15,000 remittances of notifications from July 16-July 20 had to be reprinted after a defect was detected; there was an increase in complaints as a result of the installation of new radars in various parts of the city and the external company in charge of issuing the notifications has had to deal with unforeseen circumstances, such as employees in confinement or on holiday.

Nombela say all types of fine notifications have been affected, that the company was sent a warning and that it has since doubled its staff and all traffic fine notifications are being sent out as soon as possible.