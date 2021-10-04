Britain´s s traffic light system for safe travel has been scrapped and replaced with just two categories - countries on the red list and everywhere else.
Those coming from countries not on the red list can enter Britain without a pre-departure test. They do not have to take a PCR test eight days after their arrival or isolate at home. Just a single test is needed on the second day after arrival in the UK.
Main restrictions:
- Red list: Pre-departure test, hotel-quarantine for 10 days plus PCR test on day 2 and 8.
- Rest of the world: Day 2 test for fully vaccinated travellers. Pre-departure test, quarantine for 10 days, and test on day 2 and 8 for unvaccinated people.
