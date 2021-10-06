IB-Salut is preparing to give more than 125,000 people over the age of 70 in the Balearic Islands a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Public Health Commission European and Medicines Agency have already approved a third dose for the elderly, which will be ratified by the Inter-territorial Council today, paving the way for everyone over the age of 18 to get a booster jab.

86.8% of Nursing Home residents, many of whom are fragile and have multiple pathologies, have already had their 3rd injection.

"The EMA says that if you are older, vulnerable, or have a serious immune problem, you have to complete the regimen with three doses, which could also be given to the rest of the population,” said Dr Javier Arranz, Spokesperson for the Autonomous Committee for Infectious Diseases.

Once the over 70’s have had their 3rd jab, the over 65s will be next in line, but it’s yet to be decided whether they’ll be given AstraZeneca or Pfizer.

"Once the Nursing Home residents have been injected, the logical thing is to continue vaccinating by age group," explains Dr Arranz.

Jordi Reina, Head of Virology at Son Espases Hospital and Balearic Vaccines Committee member was one of the first to request the third booster for Nursing Home residents.

“All Nursing Home residents have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, yet there have been some new cases, outbreaks, hospital admissions and fatalities, which indicates that the protection they have is insufficient, especially against the Delta variant,” he said.