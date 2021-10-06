The Wednesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 43 new positive cases of coronavirus - Mallorca 31, Ibiza nine, Minorca one, Formentera two. There were 60 cases on Tuesday - 45 in Mallorca, ten in Ibiza, three in Minorca and two in Formentera.

The daily test rate is 1.70%. It was 1.94% on Tuesday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 72.4, down from 74.3 on Tuesday. In Mallorca it is 68.2, down from 71.5; Ibiza 125.8, up from 118.6; Minorca 30.3, down from 35.5; Formentera 50.4, up from 33.6. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 29.88 to 27.06.

On hospital wards, there are 92 Covid patients in all - 68 in Mallorca (an increase of three) and 24 in Ibiza (a decrease of five). The total number of intensive care patients is 27 - 23 in Mallorca and four in Ibiza. No changes, and so the ICU Covid occupancy rate remains 7.9%.

Primary care is monitoring a total of 1,050 people (49 fewer), 782 of them in Mallorca (20 fewer).

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 99,573 cases and 962 deaths - no new deaths have been reported.

The vaccination - 850,769 people have received at least one dose (82.21% of the target population) and 834,455 have had the complete course (80.63%).