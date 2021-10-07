The Laureate, directed by William Nunez and starring Tom Hughes, Dianna Agron and Laura Haddock, is a film about the life of the celebrated poet and writer Robert Graves. It is a story closely linked to Mallorca, as Graves lived on the island for many years. Tom Hughes , is known for his roles as Prince Albert in the ITV drama Victoria and Joe Lambe in the BBC drama The Game.



The film will be shown at the Palacio de Congresos in Palma on the closing night of this year's Evolution! Mallorca International Film Festival. The festival starts on October 27 and will show 139 films, 27 of them world premieres. The Laureate, on November 2, is one of these premieres.

Another world premiere will be Sonic Fantasy, directed by Majorcan Marcos Cabota. A documentary set in the Los Angeles of the 1980s, it tells the story of a man who embarked on a project that revolutionised the music industry forever, Bruce Swedien.

Among other things, the film details the behind-the-scenes work that sound engineer Swedien contributed to making Michael Jackson's Thriller the worldwide best-selling album that it was.

Other films will include Spring Blossom by director Suzanne Lindon, This is a personal story about a 16-year-old girl who, tired of people her age, meets a man older than her in a theatre. Pan de limón con semillas de amapola (Lemon Bread with Poppy Seeds) is a film by Benito Zambrano. It was shot in Valldemossa and will open the festival.