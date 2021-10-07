The latest series of the hit Netflix production, The Crown, is being filmed across Spain and Mallorca will also have a role. Filming is already taking place on the mainland and members of the production crew have visited the island looking for possible locations.

The fifth season of The Crown, which follows the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, will be released by Netflix in November 2022.

Imelda Staunton will star as Elizabeth. Members of the Production film from The Crown have already been on the island and are working with local production company Palma Pictures.