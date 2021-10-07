Sky, the pay-TV company that bought multi-channel viewing to millions of Britons via satellite, is launching a smart TV called Sky Glass that does away with set-top boxes, cables and a dish on the side of the house.

The TVs, which are connected by Wifi using any broadband network, will be available on contract from as little as 13 pounds ($17.70) a month, Sky said today.

"This is the only TV in the world with Sky inside, and all of your favourite apps too. It works on WiFi, so no dish, no box and no fuss," Chief Executive Dana Strong said.

Sky Glass will bring content from the likes of Netflix, Disney+, and Spotify, as well as all Sky's entertainment and sport into one device, the company said. Sky's entry-level TV package can be added for 26 pounds a month.

It would also make all Sky's output more easily available for customers unwilling or unable to have a satellite dish on their home.




