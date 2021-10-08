The 20 to 39 age group in the Balearics has the lowest percentage of Covid vaccination - 68.9% with at least one dose and 66.2% with the complete course. The 12 to 15 age group is the second lowest, but the percentage to have had at least one dose is four per cent higher.

With 80.8% of the target population having had the complete course (836,210 people), the rate of vaccination has dropped considerably. Third doses are to be given to the over-70s, and these may well be extended to the rest of the target population - decisions have yet to be taken.

Meanwhile, the health service is continuing campaigns to vaccinate those who haven't been. The university is one target, while the vaccination bus is being taken to areas where there have been the lowest rates of vaccination.