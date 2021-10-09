A decent little earner you would think. Pollensa has many a holiday rental property, and the town hall has decided that it is high time that these properties contributed more to waste collection revenue. A new rubbish tax for properties with more than four places is to be introduced.

The details of this have yet to be announced, but it comes as part of a package that will see a general reduction in rubbish tax for ordinary households. The earner from holiday rentals would appear to be a way of compensating for lost revenue from other sources.

Pollensa isn’t the first town hall to set a specific tax for holiday rental waste. Muro has one and it has aroused a good deal of argument. The Muro tax doesn’t discriminate in that it is charged on all properties regardless of the number of places. The tax is based on these places and is the same as the rate for hotels.

Equating a holiday rental property to a hotel is just one reason why there have been arguments. But the town hall has insisted that holiday rentals are businesses and should therefore pay a business rate.