The general plan of the regional ports authority, Ports IB, includes provision for the construction of an esplanade of 6,500 square metres and a new ramp at the S’Estanyol yacht club in Llucmajor.

Més, one of the parties in opposition at Llucmajor town hall, describe this as "disproportionate and senseless". Councillor Miquel Serra says that "we don't understand the justification for this expansion, which will disfigure the entire S'Estanyol area".

Més have registered a series of submissions that reject "most energetically" a development that goes against the main premise on which the Ports IB general plan has been drawn up - conserving the coastal environment by avoiding the construction of any facility that can produce "negative environmental impacts".

Serra believes that behind the new and "unjustified infrastructure", the hidden intention is to create more space for larger boats and that this is the case at other yacht clubs - hence the plans for ramps, buoy fields and dry marinas.