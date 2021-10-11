The Ministry of Health confirmed 12 new coronavirus cases in the Balearics on Monday, making 99,811 infections since the pandemic began. One fatality was also reported, making a total of 966.

70 patients are on Covid wards in Balearic hospitals; 993 are receiving Primary Care at home and 24 people are still in Intensive Care, where the occupancy rate is 7% and the risk level is low.

The positivity rate is 0.89%, which is well below the 5% recommended by the health authorities to get the virus under control and the cumulative incidence rate is 68.5 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

IB-Salut has administered 1,594,700 doses of the coronavirus vaccine and almost 90% of the Spanish population is now fully vaccinated.