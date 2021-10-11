The airports authority Aena is renewing contracts for handling services at the three airports in the Balearics.

The new licences will cover the period 2022 to 2029. The draft specifications, which have been sent to the various companies involved in handling, take account of the expectation that 2019 air traffic levels will recover by 2025.

The specifications contain new requirements in respect of energy. There is to be a gradual introduction of vehicles used by the handling companies that are powered by electricity or biodiesel. Aena is stipulating that 23% of vehicles need to be green in 2022, with the percentage rising to 78% by the start of 2030.

At Palma Son Sant Joan Airport, there are three companies - Acciona, Iberia Airport Services and Groundforce (part of the Globalia group that also includes Air Europa).

At Ibiza Airport there are two companies, these being Groundforce and Iberia, and at Mahon there are also two - Aviapartner and Iberia.