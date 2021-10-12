Home testing kits are detecting 9% of all Covid infections in the Balearics and the results are 96% reliable, according to Covid Coordinator, Carlos Raduán.

"We are doing a the statistics but all positive results have to be confirmed with a PCR test, we can't just take it for granted," he says.

The tracking of coronavirus cases in the Balearics improved considerably after the fifth wave.

"We have fewer outbreaks and the ones we have now are smaller, infections have dropped from 15-20 per outbreak to 3-4," adds Raduán. "Almost everything is related to Infant and Primary education which makes parents contagious because vaccination doesn’t stop people contracting the coronavirus.”