Half of all the Municipalities in the Balearic Islands are no longer at risk of coronavirus infection.

Alaior, Alaró, Ariany, Banyalbufar, Búger, Campanet, Costitx, Deya, Es Castell, Es Migjorn Gran, Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret de Vistalegre, Lloseta, Llubí, Mancor de la Vall, Maria de la Salut, Muro, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugènia, Selva, Binissalem, Artà, Ciutadella, Bunyola, Capdepera, Campos, Es Mercadal, Soller, Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Santa Margalida and Consell all have a cumulative incidence rate of less than 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

The epidemiological situation in the Islands has improved a lot, with only 12 new coronavirus cases reported by the Ministry of Health on Monday, which is the lowest since July 2020.

The Municipalities of Pollensa, Sant Joan de Labritja, Santanyí and Ses Salines still pose a high risk of infection, with a cumulative incidence rate of 150-250 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

23.88% of Municipalities are at medium risk of infection with a cumulative incidence rate of 50-150 in 14 days and 20.89% are at low risk with an accumulated incidence rate of 25 to 50 per 100,00 inhabitants in 14 days.