Over the last week, the Majorca Daily Bulletin has held a competition to win some free tickets to watch the lastest James Bond film “No Time To Die” at Rivoli theatre in Palma, Mallorca.

Our readers had to say which was their favourite James Bond film. The entries were: Skyfall, Goldfinger, The Spy Who Loved Me, Dr No, Casino Royale, Spectre and Live and Let Die. The most voted film was Casino Royale.

The winners will need to go to the Rivoli box office with identification to collect their tickets (two per person).

Winners are:

Joseph Dyer

Dean Eastment

Irina Right

Justin Sanderson

Sally Murdoch

Congratulations to everyone!

Click here for current film times. On Friday No Time to Die showtimes will be 17.00, 19.00 and 20.15 at Rivoli Aficine in Palma.