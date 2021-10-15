Police say they're searching for a man in his 20s, with a dark skin tone, who is believed to be South American or Moroccan in connection with the attempted kidnap of a 5-year-old child in Palma.

Officers are taking witness statements and sifting through CCTV to determine which route the suspect took in the hope that he took his balaclava off and can be identified.

The girl was walking along Calle Caballero d'Asphelt with her Mum and her brother on Tuesday when a man wearing a balaclava and riding an electric scooter grabbed her. A van driver blocked the kidnapper, who released the child and fled.

The attempted kidnapping has sparked fear in the neighbourhood and local residents are demanding more security to keep their children safe.