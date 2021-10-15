The Balearic health ministry's report for Friday indicates 45 new positive cases of coronavirus - Mallorca 21, Ibiza 18, Minorca five, Formentera one. These are four more than on Thursday, when there were 22 cases in Mallorca, 15 in Ibiza, three in Minorca, and one in Formentera.

The test rate for the 45 cases is 2%. It was 1.36% on Thursday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 51.4 on Thursday to 54.5. In Mallorca, it is back above 50 - from 49.6 to 51.9, signifying "medium risk" for Covid. In Minorca, there is a rise from 19.9 to 22.0; Ibiza is up from 82.3 to 88.9; Formentera is up from 50.4 to 75.6. The seven-day incidence for the Balearics is up from 22.71 to 26.55.

On the hospital wards, the total number of Covid patients is down from 67 to 60 - Mallorca 41 (down seven) and Ibiza 19 (no change). In intensive care, there are 20 Covid patients in all, an increase of one - Mallorca 17; Ibiza three. The ICU Covid occupancy rate has gone up from 5.5% to 5.8%.

Primary care is monitoring 889 people in the Balearics, a decrease of 27. In Mallorca specifically the number is 642.

The number of cases since the start of the pandemic has now topped the 100,000 mark. There are 100,004 in all, although a separate ministry report indicated that 100,000 was reached earlier this week. There have been 970 deaths - no new deaths have been reported.

As to vaccination, 83.19% of the target population has now had at least one dose, while 81.29% (841,244 people) have had the complete course.