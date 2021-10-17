The Mallorca Classic Week by Port Adriano drew to a conclusion on Sunday with a CrimeDrive© to scenic parts of the island.

On Saturday, forty classic vehicles - Cadillac, Chevrolet, Mustang, Ford and more - were on display in the marina. A revival of the 1940s and 1950s created the atmosphere for the day and for the judging of cars - jury members included Prince Leopold of Bavaria, a former champion race driver.

Álvaro Middelmann, spokesperson for the Mallorca Classic, acted as master of ceremonies in giving information about each car - from a Ford Model T to a 1991 BMW 318.

The seventh Pin Up Girl competition brought together fifteen candidates. Inés de la Mata, a nurse from Son Espases in a pre-Halloween dress, was adjudged the winner.