The Mallorca Classic Week by Port Adriano drew to a conclusion on Sunday with a CrimeDrive© to scenic parts of the island.
On Saturday, forty classic vehicles - Cadillac, Chevrolet, Mustang, Ford and more - were on display in the marina. A revival of the 1940s and 1950s created the atmosphere for the day and for the judging of cars - jury members included Prince Leopold of Bavaria, a former champion race driver.
Álvaro Middelmann, spokesperson for the Mallorca Classic, acted as master of ceremonies in giving information about each car - from a Ford Model T to a 1991 BMW 318.
The seventh Pin Up Girl competition brought together fifteen candidates. Inés de la Mata, a nurse from Son Espases in a pre-Halloween dress, was adjudged the winner.
