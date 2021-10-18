Harmony of the Seas is a regular visitor to Palma

18-10-2021G. ALOMAR

Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma´s website.

Here you will discover what is moored up. Over recent days cruise ships have started to return to the port. Follow the link and click here.

Comments

Peter / Hace about 6 hours

Funny how we are celebrating something we don't want.

+6-