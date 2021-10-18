The rubbish collection strike in Part Forana has been called off, but the workers say they won’t do overtime.

Tonnes of rubbish has piled up over the last 5 days in the 49 Municipalities affected by the ​walk out, but the Workers' Assembly confirmed on Monday that the industrial action is now over and the street cleaners and rubbish collectors are going back to work.

Negotiations between the rubbish collectors, employers and City Councils will continue at the end of October and be mediated by the FELIB.