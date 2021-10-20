Drivers who use the left lane on roads on highways for no reason could be fined up to 200 euros, according to General Directorate of Traffic Director, Francisca Ramis, who stressed that fewer complaints have been received this year.

23 complaints have been filed in 2021, compared to 150 in 2020 and 166 in 2019.

“On roads outside town with more than one lane in the direction of travel, drivers will normally use the lane furthest to the right, but they can use other lanes when the circumstances of the traffic or the road make it advisable, on condition that it does not obstruct other vehicles,” states the regulations.