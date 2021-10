An investigation has been launched in Peguera after a German woman was found dead in her house. The deceased was widowed a few years ago and lived alone.

A Police patrol was deployed to the scene after a neighbour reported that the door to the house in Carrer del Pou was wide open.

Officers say the woman had suffered some injuries and a post-mortem examination is being carried out to determine whether her death was an accident or the result of an attack.