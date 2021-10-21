Costa Firenze was delivered today 22.12.2020 by Fincantieri Shipyard to Costa Cruises,take a look at this beautiful vessel in this ship tour onboard Costa Firenze.In this quick ship tour you will see the bridge, stateroom, restaurants, loungers, pools, casino, theaters, bars and spa of Costa Firenze ship.
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.