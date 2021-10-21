Costa Firenze was delivered today 22.12.2020 by Fincantieri Shipyard to Costa Cruises,take a look at this beautiful vessel in this ship tour onboard Costa Firenze.In this quick ship tour you will see the bridge, stateroom, restaurants, loungers, pools, casino, theaters, bars and spa of Costa Firenze ship.

22-12-2020Youtube: Cruise Passion

Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma´s website.

Here you will discover what is moored up. Over recent days cruise ships have started to return to the port. Follow the link and click here.

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma over the next few days.

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.