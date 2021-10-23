A couple of weeks ago, I highlighted the nomination of Teixits Vicens in Pollensa as one of three finalists for this year’s National Artisan Awards (due to be given in December).

Vicens specialises in the ikat dyeing technique and has done so since the nineteenth century. It is known for its “roba de llengües” (cloth of tongues) weaving and is one of only three workshops in Majorca - the others are Riera in Lloseta and Bujosa in Santa Maria.

Believed to now be unique to Mallorca, this is part of the motivation for the Council of Mallorca having started the process to have roba de llengües placed on the Unesco list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity. This may go further in seeking a declaration as a World Heritage Site.

Whichever declaration it may be, various reports will have to be put together and presented to the Spanish government. It is up to states to take nominations to Unesco. In Mallorca, the Chant of the Sibil·la has been an asset of intangible cultural heritage since 2010.