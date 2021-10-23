Fully vaccinated travellers to the UK “pinged” by NHS Test and Trace are being ordered to self-isolate – because their vaccines are not deemed good enough, according to a report in this week´s Independent newspaper by travel expert Simon Calder.

Each week, thousands of people arrive at British airports aboard flights on which a fellow passenger subsequently tests positive for Covid, the report says.

The report in the Independent states "Those who were jabbed in the UK need not quarantine. But people who have been vaccinated abroad are forced to self-isolate because their jabs have been administered “to different standards or protocols,” according to the Department of Health."