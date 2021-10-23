The Bulletin is giving away four pairs of tickets to the gala closing night of the Evolution! Mallorca International Film Festival at Palma's Palacio de Congresos on November 2. The world premiere of The Laureate will be shown, and there will be the chance to meet the director and the cast.

All you have to do is answer this simple question: Which Mallorcan village did Robert Graves make famous?

Email answers to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es before midday Friday, October 29.